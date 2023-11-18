Rush’s Geddy Lee Reflects On Last Time Seeing Neil Peart

Home News Jordan Rizo November 18th, 2023 - 10:46 AM

Canadian rock band, Rush, was more than just a band that created music for the rest of the world. Moreover, it was an opportunity for the band members to make impactful connections with each other, just as much as they did for their fans and the music industry. After drummer Neil Peart lost his life due to brain cancer on January 7, 2020, Geddy Lee reflects on his last conversation with Peart, and what it meant for him.

According to Loudwire, Peart’s contribution to the band, Rush, had an extensive impact and influence on progressive rock and metal styles of music. With that, it is evident that Peart possessed an admirable level of musical talent and inclination. However, in Lee’s last conversation with him, he focuses more on the personal affect the drummer had on him that stems beyond music. In a tearful and sentimental reflection, Lee allows people to see the softer side of the popular drummer. As noted in Loudwire, the last interaction between Lee and Peart involved Peart sharing his appreciation for the time they spent together throughout the years. The Canadian drummer touches Lee’s heart as he admits that he is very proud of the music they have made together throughout their time.

Even more heartwarming, Lee recognizes how Peart listened to every single song the band had ever created to reflect on all the hard work that took place behind those creations. While he is recalling their last conversation, Lee admits wondering when the last time would be that he would get to see Peart. Unfortunately, that day came, and as Lee shares his last conversation with Peart, he struggles to hold in his emotions, as he accepts it is the final goodbye between them.

