Prong & Voivoid Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 14th, 2023 - 4:20 PM

Heavy metal band Prong have announced an upcoming North American co headline tour with Canadian heavy metal band Voivoid. The upcoming run begins on February 28 in Columbus before stopping in Minneapolis, Denver, Vancouver, San Diego and other cities. Tickets go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on December 15 and can be purchased by visiting www.prongmusic.com.

This tour marks a reunion of sorts for the two bands, who have long admired each other’s work and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to hit the road together once again. Fans can expect a blend of new hits and classic favorites, delivered with the raw energy and passion that both bands are renowned for.

The decision to embark on this tour was an easy one for both bands, united by their fresh and acclaimed new records. Prong‘s 13 album State of Emergency was released on October 6 by Steamhammer/SPV to high acclaim by debuting at number five on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, number nine on the Top New Artist Albums chart and landing at number 17 on the Metal Contraband year end spins chart.

Prong and Voivoid Tour Dates

2/28 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

2/29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

3/1 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

3/2 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

3/3- Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

3/4 – South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room

3/6 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

3/7 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

3/8 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

3/9 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

3/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

3/12 – San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

3/13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

3/15 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

3/16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

3/17 – St. Louis, MO – The Golden Record

3/20 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

3/21 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

3/22 – Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

3/24 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater