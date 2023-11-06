Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce Feels Like Home Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have shared the news that they will head out in February 2024 on their Feels Like Home US Tour. The upcoming run continues the couple’s tradition of joining forces for An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb, which is an headlining trek each year that follows the annual Neighborly Christmas shows in Nashville and Memphis in December.

The duo are best known for their heartwarming Americana and folk tunes that weave stories of life, love, hope and resilience. 2024’s Feels Like Home Tour takes its name from one of the couple’s most beloved tunes and the February run will have Drew & Ellie sharing old and new songs. For tickets and more information visit www.drewholcomb.com/tour or www.ellieholcomb.com/tour.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb first met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a native Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full time member.

The couple married in 2006 and in 2012, Ellie left the group to pursue a solo career. She has since gone on to release three studio albums of her own including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon. Drew and the band released nine studio albums, including their more recent critically acclaimed Strangers No More LP in June 2023.

Feels Like Home US Tour Dates

2/14 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall

2/15 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

2/16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

2/17 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

2/19 – Greeneville, TN – Niswonger Performing Arts Center

2/20 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts

2/21 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theatre

2/22 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

2/24 – Lakeland, FL – Polk Theatre

2/25 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

2/27 – Auburn, AL – the Jay and Suzie Gogue Performing Arts Center

2/28 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

2/29 – Winfield, AL – The Pastime Theatre

