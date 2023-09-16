Chrissie Hynde Says She Feels “Guilty” Over Pretender Bandmates’ Drug Related Deaths

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 16th, 2023 - 1:06 PM

Chrissie Hynde, founding member and the lead vocalist of the Pretenders, has shared her opinion over her bandmates’ drug-related deaths. Pretenders have been together since 1978. The band is known for its R&B, soul, and rock installments. The original band members include Chrissie Hynde, James Honeyman-Scott, Pete Farndon, and Martin Chambers.

They have released titles like “I’ll Stand By You”, “Brass in Pocket, “Message of Love,” and many more. Hynde had been inducted in the Hall Of Fame back in 2005.

However, former original members of the band Pete Farndon and James Honeyman-Scott have died in drug-related deaths. Honeyman-Scott passed away in 1982 due to heart failure at the fault of cocaine intolerance. He was only 25 years old. Farndon died in 1983 from drowning in his bathtub due to a heroin overdose. He was only 30 years old.

Both talents died way before their time due to the effects of drugs. Hynde feels “guilty” over the deaths of her former bandmates.

According to NME, “Hynde explained that she “didn’t discourage” the drug habits that led to the musicians’ untimely deaths. “I am guilty. It’s not a big word if you are guilty. It’s big if you feel guilty and you’re not guilty,” ”

She further said that the band feels like a shadow of itself now. In the article, she stated, “Since Pete and Jimmy died and because I’ve had to replace people, it’s now kind of like a Pretenders tribute band, named The Pretenders.”

In Hynde’s last performance, she joined Guns N’ Roses during their performance in Boston. Read more here.