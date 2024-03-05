Kim Gordon Announces Spring & Summer 2024 International Tour Dates, Shares New Song & Video “Psychedelic Orgasm”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2024 - 1:28 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Musician and visual artist Kim Gordon will release her highly anticipated second solo album, The Collective, on March 8 through Matador Records. Today, the artist offers one more early taste of the album with “Psychedelic Orgasm.” A video for the track is also out today, which isdirected by Kim Gordon and Vice Cooler. With its quick cuts and upside down tableaus of desiccated pumpkins, giant inflatables and shopping mall escalators, the Los Angeles-set clip is as disorienting as “Psychedelic Orgasm” itself.

Gordon has announced that she will play six live shows around The Collective’s arrival, beginning March 21 in Burlington and include stops in New York Vity, LA, San Francisco and more. The artist has also announced another run of tour dates kicking off in Minneapolis on June 7, which includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Asheville and more. A full rundown of the tour dates can be found below and tickets for the newly announced dates are on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting kimaltheagordon.com.

Kim Gordon Tour Dates

3/21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

3/22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

3/23 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

3/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

3/29 – Ventura, CA – Music Hall

3/30 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

6/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

6/8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery

6/9 – Detroit, MI – El Club

6/10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

6/12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

6/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

6/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

6/17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

6/18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

6/19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

6/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

6/22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival

6/25 – London, UK – Koko

6/26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

6/28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival

7/1 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk

7/2 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory

7/3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

7/5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

7/28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival