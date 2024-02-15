Kim Gordon Shares Moving New Song & Video “I’m A Man”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 15th, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Musician and visual artist, Kim Gordon, has released “I’m a Man,” which is the latest preview track from her second solo album, The Collective. With a dark and churning soundscape, Gordon ruminates on the lost role of traditional masculinity and the role of capitalism in its demise. As for the music video, it serves serving as a perfect visual accompaniment to the song’s expressive lyrics and pulsing sound.

The music video stars Coco Gordon Moore and Conor Fay. It was directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, who is best known for writing and directing the films Listen Up Philip and Her Smell.

Last month, Gordon released the lead single from the upcoming album, “Bye Bye,” along with a video also starring Moore. It was directed by photographer and filmmaker Clara Balzary, with cinematography by Christopher Blauvelt.

