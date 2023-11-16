Members Of Secret Chiefs 3, High On Fire & Mutoid Man Announce New Project’s Debut Album Satyasena For January 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “My Passion”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 16th, 2023 - 3:08 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band Satyasena is a new band founded by Pej Mon of Secret Chiefs 3 and Ghoul. The band’s upcoming self-titled debut album was engineered, mixed, and produced by Toshi Kasai. The record also features three bass players Jeff Matz (High on Fire, Mutoid Man,) Joe Lester (Intronaut, Secret Chiefs 3) and Rusty Kennedy (Wax People, Red Fiction) with keyboards by K.J. Karam (The Locust, One Day as a Lion.) Satyasena also features guest vocals by Sonja Selenite, and acoustic/electric guitar by Salmon Mohammadi.

In the following statement Mon shares his thought about the recording process of Satyasena: “I pushed myself to the brink in order to get to the truth of who I am and what I experience into this music no matter what This was an emotionally brutal, but incredibly cathartic and healing experience for me. Whether I am sharing about the pains of not belonging, self doubt, struggling to find my way, hitting dead ends, falling outs, striving to heal in conflictual relationships, the anger of ancestral wounding that lingers, or the indomitable spirit to rise and heal through any pain, or spiritual themes of oneness, surrender, and trust, I strived to represent the full range of myself, not just one side.”

The artist adds: “Even musically, the process of learning and writing music on new instruments especially at this point in my career kept me constantly not just technically but also emotionally challenged and pushed to the edge. I often didn’t know if I would make it to the end of this album, or if even I could handle the intensity of transformation the recording and musical re-birthing process was forcing me through.”

In light of the upcoming album, Satyasena have shared their single “My Passion” and the song is fabulous by how the music shakes the background with vein jolting sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful and deep yelling and growling. “My Passion” is true head banger thanks to the catchy guitar, keyboard and drum playing.

Satyasena Tack List

Invictus My Passion Ancestral South Node Split Vibrations Vibrational Hydration True Core Draconist