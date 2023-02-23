Stumpest 7 Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Big Business, Elder, High On Fire and More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 1:51 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today stumpest7 went on Instagram to announce this year’s lineup which features the headliners Big Business, Elder, High On Fire and more . The event will take place on April 20 – 22 in Portland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STUMPFEST (@stumpfest777)

“With huge open hearts it is our honor to present STUMPFEST IX!!!! join us in the celebration!!!!”

Also performing will be True Widow, Drunk Horse, Danny Carey Trio, Dead Row, Persekutor, ILS, Lord Dying, Mike Scheidt, KingHorn, Terry Gross, Dommengang and Total BS.

