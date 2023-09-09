High On Fire Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 9th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

High On Fire, the legendary rock band, has recently unveiled their exciting new Fall 2023 tour dates.

This highly anticipated tour announcement has been making waves among their dedicated fan base, who eagerly await the opportunity to catch the band live in concert again. As many fans will remember, High On Fire made history in 2019 when they won the prestigious Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance with their hit song “Electric Messiah.”

Since then, they have continued to bring their unique blend of heavy metal and hard rock to audiences around the world, earning them a devoted following of fans.

According to a press release from Action Public Relations, the tour is set to kick off on October 28 and will make stops in several states across the country, including Texas, California, and many more. With their electrifying performances and unparalleled stage presence, High On Fire will surely deliver an unforgettable concert experience to their fans on this upcoming tour. The tour dates are listed below.

Read more on High On Fire here.

High on Fire tour dates:

October 26 Dallas, TX @ The Factory

October 27 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation Fest with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats)

October 29 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

October 30 Denver, CO @ The Summit

October 31 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

November 2 Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

November 3 Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55

November 4 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre