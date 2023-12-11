Bouncing Souls Joined By Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg For Live Performance Of “True Believers”

Home News James Reed December 11th, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg joined the BOUNCING SOULS onstage last night (Sunday, December 10) in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee to perform the final song of the veteran punk rockers set, “True Believers”. Fan-filmed footage of his appearance can be seen below.

BOUNCING SOULS has released 12 albums over their 30-plus years together and is touring to advance its latest record, “Ten Stories High”.

On November 5, SLIPKNOT posted a statement via social media in which it said it had “decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay.”

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT‘s original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he “was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call”, “the news of which, most of you learned shortly after.”

“This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of and committed myself to seeing through – not by a long shot,” he wrote. “But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.”

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

When SLIPKNOT announced Weinberg‘s departure, the band thanked Jay “for his dedication and passion over the past ten years.” The group added: “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison‘s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey‘s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, SLIPKNOT is intent on evolving. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

The now-33-year-old Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father, Max Weinberg, of Bruce Springsteen‘s E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O’Brien‘s talk show. He was connected immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014’s “.5: The Gray Chapter”, the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, even though their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro “Vman” Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

“.5: The Gray Chapter” went on to score a trio of Grammy nominations, including two for “Best Metal Performance” and a nomination for “Best Rock Album”.

Weinberg also played on 2019’s “We Are Not Your Kind” and 2022’s “The End, So Far”, both of which topped Billboard‘s rock albums chart.

Last month, Weinberg underwent a surgery to repair the torn labrum of his left hip and shave down a out of place part of his femur.