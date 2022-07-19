Boys Noize Announces Additional Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates, Shares Remix Of Solomun’s “Home”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 19th, 2022 - 4:04 PM

Boys Noize on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

German-Iraqi record producer Alexander Ridha, known as Boys Noize recently announced additional fall 2022 North American tour dates. He also shared his remix of Solomun’s “Home” as well as Solomun’s remix of his collaboration with Abra “Affection.”

Last September, Ridha released his fifth album +/- (Polarity) via his own label Boysnoize Records. This year, he will be touring in support of the album. The North American tour will kick off on September 11 in Montreal, Canada at Piknic Electronik. He will then travel through Texas, Washington, Oregon, California and Georgia before ending the trek in Brooklyn, New York at Superior Ingredients. Ridha’s next show will be in Zurich, Switzerland on July 23. Following that concert, he will make stops in Croatia, Portugal, Japan, Belgium, Spain, Germany and France.

Boys Noize Summer & Fall 2022 International Tour Dates

7/23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hive

8/4 – Tisno, Croatia @ Defected Croatia 2022

8/5 – Tisno, Croatia @ Defected Croatia 2022

8/11 – Lisbon, PT @ Lux Fragil

8/19 – Chiba-city, JP @ Sonic Mania 2022

8/20 – Chiba-city, JP @ Sonic Mania 2022

8/21 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival 2022

8/22 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival 2022

8/26 – Ibiza, SP @ Defected @ Eden

8/28 – Kiel, GE @ Funhouse Festival 2022

8/29 – Kiel, GE @ Funhouse Festival 2022

9/2 – Hamburg, GE @ PAL

9/10 – Paris, FR @ Peacock Society Festival 2022

9/11 – Montreal, CAN @ Piknic Electronik

9/16 – Dallas, TX @ It’ll Do

9/17 – Houston, TX @ Bauhaus

9/23 – Seattle, WA @ Q Nightclub

9/24 – Portland, OR @ 45 East

9/25 – San Diego, CA @ TBD

9/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Audio

10/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Secret Location

10/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Def Offline

10/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Superior Ingredients

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado