Mick Mars Lawsuit Against Motley Crue To Enter Private Arbitration After Judge Orders Band To Pay Attorney Fees

Home News Ryan Freund January 17th, 2024 - 5:53 PM

The lawsuit between Mick Mars and the band Motley Crue is not over, as the case is entering private arbitration. For those that are not aware, the case involves Mars (who is a co-founding member of MÖTLEY CRÜE) and his ex-bandmates after he claims they tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group’s corporation and business holdings via a shareholders’ meeting.

According to Blabbermouth, Mars claims he was asked to sign a severance agreement, that would divest him of his 25 percent stake in the band’s various business interests in return for a 5 percent stake in the band’s 2023 tour. A stake that would be reduced to zero percent for any of the band’s future tours.

Mars declined to sign the severance agreement, so CRÜE’s management later upped the offer from 5 percent to a 7.5 percent stake in the band’s 2023 tour. Due to Mars refusing to sign the papers, the band then decided to take the legal dispute into arbitration stating that “rather than a public lawsuit so that the public would not be aware of the deplorable manner in which they treated their ‘brother’ of 41 years.”.