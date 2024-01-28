Kacey Musgraves Shares Cover Of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 28th, 2024 - 6:39 PM

According to Pitchfork, Kacey Musgraves has shared her contribution for the upcoming film Bob Marley: One Love which is set to hit theaters on February 14. Musgraves covers the 1977 classic track “Three Little Birds” for the biopic’s forthcoming accompanying soundtrack.

The soundtrack also includes covers from Skip Marley, Daniel Caesar, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez and more. The film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as well as Lashana Lynch.

Musgraves recently released covers of Coldplay’s “Fix You” and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” She also performed alongside Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and more during the In Memoriam segment for the 2023 Grammy award ceremony. Back in October, she joined Noah Kahan for a revised version of “She Calls Me Back.” She also collaborated with Fancy Hagood on “Blue Dream Baby” and Madi Diaz on “Don’t Do Me Good.” She released her latest full-length album Star-Crossed in 2021.

In 2022, she toured alongside King Princess and Muna. She has collaborated with multiple artists in the past ranging from The Flaming Lips to Lana Del Rey. In 2019, she was included on the Coachella lineup alongside Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, The 1975, Janelle Monae and JPEGMAFIA. Back in 2018, she was featured on the Farm Aid Festival lineup with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Particle Kid, Dave Matthews, Tim Reynolds and more.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz