Kacey Musgraves Featured On Noah Kahan’s New Release of “She Calls Me Back”

Nyah Hamilton October 7th, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Kacey Musgraves, a remarkable country singer, has been featured on Noah Kahan’s single. is a singer and songwriter in his own right. The single is titled “She Calls Me Back.”

The artist Noah Kahan is known for his song “Hurt Somebody. Kacey Musgraves is known for her involvement in the duo, Texas Two Bits and also for her large discography.

Kahan had already released the single “She Calls Me Back” independently at first but thankfully he could do a collab with Kacey Musgraves on this lyrical single.

According to The Fader, “Kahan says, “Kacey Musgraves is the coolest person ever. Not exaggerating when I say that during the Stick Season album process, we would finish a song and I’d listen back and be like ‘Can you imagine Kacey on this?’”

Thankfully, dreams come true because this song is a fantastic treat for both Kahan’s and Musgraves fans.