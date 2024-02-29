Duran Duran’s Former Guitarist Andy Taylor Claims Bodyguards Beat Motley Crue’s Vince Neil

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

According to nme.com, former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has allegedly claimed that his bodyguards allegedly beat Vince Neil after the Mötley Crüe frontman allegedly tried to start a fight with him. Taylor allegedly did not specify exactly when or where the alleged incident took place, but the guitarist allegedly added that he allegedly encountered Neil while he was allegedly flanked by “some fucking biker dudes.”

During an interview with Classic Rock, Taylor talked about the alleged encounter with Neil: “I never had the weird, pervy, fucked-up experiences that a lot of people talk about. The worst shit was Vince Neil trying to fight me, and my bodyguards having to sort him out. He turned up with some fucking biker dudes, so they beat the shit out of them as well, ha ha ha!”

Neil had allegedly hinted at some animosity towards Taylor in a 2005 interview with ContactMusic, where he hit back at the alleged comments Taylor had made about Mötley Crüe allegedly traveling in separate tour buses.

“I read this thing where those fuckheads in Duran Duran were like, ‘We all travel together and that’s the only way to tour and it just shows how fucked up Motley Crue is. I was like, ‘Who the fuck are you to tell us how fucked up we are!'” said Neil.

This past August, Taylor opened up more about his reasons for quitting Duran Duran, saying it was due to “creative” reasons and was “not personal.” In a new interview Classic Pop magazine, the guitarist said that it “bugged” him that the band brought in a wider circle of people for 2007 album, Red Carpet Massacre, which was produced largely by Timbaland.