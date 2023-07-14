Duran Duran Tour to Include One-Off Cancer Benefit Concert for Andy Taylor

Home News Parker Beatty July 14th, 2023 - 6:02 PM

As a tribute to their guitarist Andy Taylor, who is currently battling stage-4 prostate cancer, Duran Duran have announced that their North American tour will reconvene on August 19 with a benefit concert for the Cancer Awareness Trust. As reported by Billboard, the fundraiser will be held at The Guild Theatre in Meno Park, CA as a part of their Doing Good at the Guild programming.

In a statement, Duran Duran’s frontman Simon Le Bon said, “We are heading to Northern California, to play many of the songs that we wrote together with our dear friend, Andy Taylor, to help him and others in their fight against prostate cancer. It is the right thing to do.”

“We would like to thank our fans and the organizers of this benefit who have given us the chance to help our longtime friend and colleague Andy Taylor,” added Roger Taylor, the band’s drummer. “We have always described ourselves as a ‘band of brothers,’ and that has never been more true than in this very moment.”