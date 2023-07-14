Duran Duran Tour to Include One-Off Cancer Benefit Concert for Andy Taylor

As a tribute to their guitarist Andy Taylor, who is currently battling stage-4 prostate cancer, Duran Duran have announced that their North American tour will reconvene on August 19 with a benefit concert for the Cancer Awareness Trust. As reported by Billboard, the fundraiser will be held at The Guild Theatre in Meno Park, CA as a part of their Doing Good at the Guild programming.
In a statement, Duran Duran’s frontman Simon Le Bon said, “We are heading to Northern California, to play many of the songs that we wrote together with our dear friend, Andy Taylor, to help him and others in their fight against prostate cancer. It is the right thing to do.”
“We would like to thank our fans and the organizers of this benefit who have given us the chance to help our longtime friend and colleague Andy Taylor,” added Roger Taylor, the band’s drummer. “We have always described ourselves as a ‘band of brothers,’ and that has never been more true than in this very moment.”
Back in 2022, Andy Taylor revealed his four-year struggle with prostate cancer via a letter read by the band at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, shocking fans mere months after their last North American tour. Since then, Taylor has spoken more in depth about his condition and announced that he is continuing to live life to the fullest, citing his good fortune in Duran Duran’s worldwide success. After wrapping up its first leg in June, Duran Duran’s “The Future Past Tour” will begin again with the benefit concert and end on September 19. Tickets are available here.