Vince Neil Evacuated Mid-Set As Shooting At Oklahoma State Fair Leaves One In Critical Condition

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, on September 23 Mötley Crüe’s lead singer Vince Neil’s performance at the Oklahoma State Fair ended early due a shooting at the fairgrounds.

Neil and his band were evacuated to a nearby dressing room and one fair attendee was taken to an hospital in critical condition as the result of what police have described as an isolated shooting incident between two groups of people. The incident happened just a couple hundred feet from the stage.

On September 24 Neil recounted the turn of events in a social post by stating: “At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running. We we’re told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding. Thankfully we are all okay. Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe!”

A little later on yesterday, Neil went on social media again to provide updates about the incident that happened during his concert.

Neil’s set began at 8 p.m. and police have said that the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. when two groups got into an altercation. A person involved in the argument showed a gun and discharged the weapon, leaving one individual in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to the Associated Press, a suspect was arrested on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

“It was an isolated incident between two groups of juveniles,” said Scott Munz, a spokesman for the fair.Two people were initially taken into custody, said Oklahoma City Police Lieutenant Jeff Cooper, although police later released one of the suspects.

“There was another incident with another person that had fired off some rounds into the air,” saidOklahoma City Police Captain Valerie Littlejohn. We did get two people in custody. We’re trying to determine their involvement. It is believed one of those is the shooter and is the suspect in this incident.”

According to News 9, the Oklahoma State Fair has an anti-gun policy and the entrances in the venue have detectors, which means it remains unknown how the guns were brought into the fairgrounds.