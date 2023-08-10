Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Announces New Solo Album Man’s A Wolf To Man For September 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 1:18 PM

According to consequence.net, Duran Duran‘s guitarist Andy Taylor has announced the album Man’s a Wolf to Man, which is the artist’s first solo album in over 30 years. The LP will be released on September 8 through BMG.

Taylor started writing Man’s a Wolf to Man in 2016 or 2017 during “the beginning of the chaos.” The record was delayed by COVID-19 and in addition to addressing political unrest and a global pandemic, the record was also influenced by the artist’s prostate cancer, which he learned it was terminal at the time.

In the following statement the artist shares his thoughts about the upcoming LP.

“Man’s a Wolf to Man is pretty apt now. Having lived there, had kids there, had an amazing career there, I know America very well. And when you watch the breakdown, and the extremes of it, how quickly people became vicious enemies.” said Taylor.

The artist musician adds: “[It’s] about how man is his own worst enemy and will behave like a pack of wolves towards his other human enemy. What we saw bubbling when I started writing, it was all about getting even — why do you get so mad trying to get even? Why do people get angry? Why don’t they just do better themselves? I was getting back to making records that are human, about something that mattered or matters, that are in the moment.”

Pre-orders for Man’s a Wolf to Man are happening and the album marks Taylor’s first release under his own name since 1990’s Dangerous. Since then, the artist has released records with Duran Duran, The Power Station, Rod Stewart and Tina Arena.

Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year and even though Taylor was not able to attend the ceremony, the musician promised to “live life” despite his cancer diagnosis. In Fact, earlier this year Duran Duran mentioned that Taylor would play on the band’s new album.

Man’s a Wolf to Man Tracklist

1. Man’s a Wolf to Man

2. Influential Blondes

3. Did It for You

4. Try to Get Even (Featuring Tina Arena)

5. Reachin’ Out to You

6. Getting It Home

7. The Last Straw

8. This Will Be Ours

9. Gotta Give (Featuring Gary Stringer)

10. Big Trigger

11. Man’s a Wolf to Man (reprise)