TikTok To Start Removing Universal Music Publishing Songs From Platform Due To Ongoing Negotiation

According to stereogum.com, the battle between Universal Music Group and TikTok has reached a new phase because the songs published by Universal are now included in TikTok’s video app. Previously, Universal has been seeking a new licensing deal with TikTok in hopes of securing “appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.”

The conflict led to a war of words on both end but on February 1, after the prior licensing agreement expired on January 31, the phase of removing UMG artists from TikTok started to happen. Now, with no deal in sight, Universal is removing even more music from the platform. Variety has perviously explained that Universal only pulled recordings that were owned or distributed by UMG, which is the latest round of removals including a much broader list of releases by songwriters affiliated with Universal Music Publishing Group.

The list of UMPG songwriters cited by Variety includes Adele, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Ice Spice, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Metallica, Metro Boomin, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, SZA and the Weeknd. Most of the songs credit multiple songwriters, especially in a modern pop landscape where the number of writers on a track can increase to double digits. Universal has claimed to have a share in the majority of songs on TikTok, while TikTok estimates that 20 to 30 percent of songs will be affected.