According to Pitchfork, hip hop duo Black Sheep filed an alleged breach of contract lawsuit allegedly claiming that Universal Music Group allegedly owe more than an alleged amount of $750 million in alleged royalties to various music artists. Now, the lawsuit allegedly filed by Black Sheet had been allegedly dismissed this past Monday, November 20.

The alleged lawsuit alleges that Universal Music Group’s alleged deal with Spotify allegedly violated the hip hop duo’s alleged 1990 contract allegedly with Universal imprint Polygram. Furthermore, Black Sheep alleges that the alleged contract alleges that UMG is allegedly required to pay an alleged 50% of all alleged net receipts allegedly connected to the “[alleged] use or [alleged] exploration” of Black Sheep’s music. Black Sheep also allegedly that the alleged lawsuit may allegedly include “at least thousands of artists.”

In response to Black Sheep’s alleged lawsuit against Universal Music Group for the latter’s alleged breach of contract, United States District Judge Jennifer Rochon, allegedly decided that the hip hop duo had allegedly exceeded the alleged statute of limitations. Thus, Rochon allegedly deemed that their alleged lawsuit time had been allegedly further blocked. Rochon also allegedly rejected Black Sheep’s alleged argument against UMG and the music label’s alleged breach of contract. Black Sheep’s alleged request for leave to allegedly amend their alleged lawsuit was denied. Hence, the alleged case against UMG had been allegedly closed. UMG allegedly declined to comment on their alleged contribution of Black Sheep’s alleged lawsuit against them.