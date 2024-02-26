Godspeed You! Black Emperor Debut Three New Untitled Songs During Tour Kickoff Show

According to brooklynvegan.com, during their show at Knockdown Center on February 26 Godspeed You! Black Emperor debut three new untitled songs during the tour kickoff show. The GY!BE’s Tour kickoff was dedicated to three lengthy new compositions, alongside “First of the Last Glaciers” from 2021’s G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, and the bands standard opener “Hope Drone.”
GY!BE have a few more US and Canada dates before heading to Pitchfork Mexico City. Godspeed You! Black Emperor have UK and European dates lined up for the spring and fall as well.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor Set List
Hope Drone
New Song
First of the Last Glaciers
New Song
New Song
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat