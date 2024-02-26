Godspeed You! Black Emperor Debut Three New Untitled Songs During Tour Kickoff Show

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, during their show at Knockdown Center on February 26 Godspeed You! Black Emperor debut three new untitled songs during the tour kickoff show. The GY!BE’s Tour kickoff was dedicated to three lengthy new compositions, alongside “First of the Last Glaciers” from 2021’s G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, and the bands standard opener “Hope Drone.”

GY!BE have a few more US and Canada dates before heading to Pitchfork Mexico City. Godspeed You! Black Emperor have UK and European dates lined up for the spring and fall as well.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Set List

Hope Drone

New Song

First of the Last Glaciers

New Song

New Song