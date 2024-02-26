mxdwn Music

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Debut Three New Untitled Songs During Tour Kickoff Show

February 26th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, during their show at Knockdown Center on February 26 Godspeed You! Black Emperor debut three new untitled songs during the tour kickoff show. The GY!BE’s Tour kickoff  was dedicated to three lengthy new compositions, alongside “First of the Last Glaciers” from 2021’s G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, and the bands standard opener “Hope Drone.”

GY!BE have a few more US and Canada dates before heading to Pitchfork Mexico CityGodspeed You! Black Emperor have UK and European dates lined up for the spring and fall as well.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Set List

Hope Drone
New Song
First of the Last Glaciers
New Song
New Song

 

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Comments
