Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to social media, Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced they going on a short tour in U.S. and Canada this month, with confirmed dates in New York, Delaware and Ontario. The upcoming tour will feature support from Mat Ball on select dates. For tickets and more information visit: cstrecords.com.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Tour Dates

2/24 – Queens, NY – Outline Winter

2/25 – Arden, DE – The Gild Hall

2/26 – Homer, NY – Home Center for The Arts

2/27 – Oshawa, ON – Biltmore Theater

2/28 – Kingston, ON – Grand Theater

