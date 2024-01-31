Florence & The Machine Shares Cover Of “The White Cliffs Of Dover” For Jack Antonoff’s Upcoming The New Look Soundtrack

Home News Roy Lott January 31st, 2024 - 6:04 PM

Florence and the Machine has released a cover of composer Walter Kent and lyricist Nat Burton’s “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover.” Florence Welch recorded the song with producer Jack Antonoff for his soundtrack to the new Apple TV+ show The New Look. Listen to the cover below.

The New Look’s soundtrack is being released via Antonoff’s new Dirty Hit imprint, Shadow of the City. The all-star soundtrack features cover songs performed by Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, Bleachers, Beabadoobee and Bartees Strange to name a few.

This marks the first release of new material from Florence and the Machine since their infectious album Dance Fever, which was released in 2022. Its accompanying tour wrapped in September last year in Spain as part of the Cala Mijas Festival. The festival also included performances from The Strokes, Arcade Fire, M83, Foals and Idles to name a few.

Antonoff is nominated for eight Grammy Awards this year, including Producer of Year, Non-Classical and his work on Taylor Swift’s album Midnights and Lana Del Rey’s high fidelity ranked album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna