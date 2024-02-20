mxdwn Music

ScHoolboy Q Shares Cinematic New Videos “Cooties” & “Love Birds”

February 20th, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

ScHoolboy Q has dropped two new videos exclusively on www.groovyQ.com titled “Cooties” and “Love Birds featuring Devin Malik & Lance Skiiiwalker.” Directed by James Edward and ScHoolboy Q, the vignettes are a further exploration of the cinematic world surrounding the artist’s upcoming sixth studio albumBlue Lips, out March 1 on TDE/Interscope Records.

Both songs are fabulous because ScHoolboy Q uses his talent to explain the honest feelings and deep thoughts he has while the catchy musical tempo sizzles the air with danceable beats that matches the artist‘s feelings.

 

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

