ScHoolboy Q Shares Two New Singles “Back in Love” & “Blueslides”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2024 - 3:39 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

ScHoolboyQ has announced the arrival of his sixth studio album, Blue Lips, will be released on March 1 by TDE/Interscope. And now, the artist has shared a glimpse of two initial teasers for Blue Lips, “Back in Love ft. Devin Malik” and “Blueslides.”

“Back in Love ft. Devin Malik” is a tune that has a catchy and bluesy musical tempo that blends in with ScHoolboyQ‘s talents as a rapper whereas “Blueslides” is a softer composition by how the sounds of elegant piano playing blends in with the bittersweet lyrics.

