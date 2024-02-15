ScHoolboy Q Shares New Single & Video “Yeern 101”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 15th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Grammy nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q has released a new single titled “Yeern 101.” The song arrived this morning with a blockbuster music video, directed by James Edward and ScHoolboy Q. “Yeern 101” is the first official single from the artist’s sixth studio album Blue Lips, which will be out on March 1 through TDE/Interscope Records.

Other than the killer music, each scene in the music video shows ScHoolboy Q wrapping out the honest lyrics inside his mansion while the previous teasers the artist has previously shared shows up in the background to tell the viewers about the artist’s upcoming album.

Blue Lips features ScHoolboy Q’s most precise, economical writing to date and injects new emotions and tones seemingly at will. It is the kind of record that could only be made by someone who has mastered artist’s skillset and knows exactly what he wants to say.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna