ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album Blue Lips For March 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 1st, 2024 - 3:32 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Critically acclaimed artist and TDE rapper, ScHoolboy Q, has announced the arrival of his sixth studio album, Blue Lips. The news about the album came in the form of a website, which revealed a countdown to March 1, the intended release date, as well as a preview of merch items, a tracklist and album trailer.

On the video, each scene shows the tracklist written out on a giant tarp. The clip also highlights multiple dictionary definitions of the term “blue lips”: “speechless, especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion,” “(of a person or mood) shocked, speechless, or embarrassed,” “a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something,” and,“become fully aware of (something) as a fact; understand clearly.”

Blue Lips Tracklist

1. Funny Guy

2. Pop

3. Thank God 4 Me

4. Time Killers

5. Yeern 101

6. Cooties

7. Movie

8. Ohio

9. Nu Nu

10. Blue Slides

11. Love Birds

12. Lost Times

13. First

14. Germany ’86

15. Faux

16. Pig Feet

17. Smile