A Place To Bury Strangers Share New Single & Video “Change Your God”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

A Place To Bury Strangers announce the single and video, “Change Your God,” from their new 7 inch series, The Sevens, on Dedstrange. “Change Your God” appears alongside “It Is Time” in the first installment of the series, out digitally today and physically this Friday, February 23. The Sevens are four 7 inch vinyl records being released each month from now through April. The bad unveil a treasure trove of previously unreleased tracks from A Place To Bury Strangers‘s critically acclaimed sixth album, See Through You.

Renowned for their visceral sonic assault and immersive live performances, A Place To Bury Strangers has cemented the end-all-be-all space for over-the-top post-punk/shoegaze destruction. With this special vinyl collection, the band invites listeners to delve deeper into their sonic universe, exploring uncharted territories and hidden gems.

While speaking about The Sevens, frontman Oliver Ackerman said:”When looking back at the recordings that were done around the time of See Through You, there were a bunch of great tracks that just captured life back then and really had something incredible going on.Even though they are a bit raw and a bit personal, I thought it would be a mistake if they didn’t come out.”

The artist adds: “I thought it would be best to go back to my roots and put out a series of 7-inches the way A Place To Bury Strangers started. That strange weird format where the tracks each speak for themselves; no album context to muddy the water. These tracks are such a contrast to the way I am feeling now and the current songs we’ve been working on so slip back into this moment in time.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat