A Place To Bury Strangers Announce 13th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of Exploding Head, Share New Video “Take It All”

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 11th, 2022 - 7:21 PM

13 years after the release of the album Exploding Head, the band A Place to Bury Strangers has just announced their plans to launch a deluxe edition rerelease of their sophomore album, engorged with a multitude of extra content such as ten bonus tracks, including the never-heard-before single “Take It All,” remastered versions of all of the album’s original songs, and three “blistering” covers from esteemed artists such as David Bowie, Love and Rockets, and the 13th Floor Elevators.

While the album is not set to release until October 21st on Mute/BMG, with preorders available here, A Place to Bury Strangers is attempting to instigate support and rally anticipation for their 13th anniversary by releasing an official music video for the aforementioned new single “Take It All” on their official YouTube channel. The video can be seen below.

Living legends of their time, A Place to Bury Strangers continues their legacy with this new video as they embody the hyper-psychedelic paranoia and increasing desperation with overlapping images of their own hands and faces as they sing lyrics associated with hopelessness and ingrained feelings of invisibility of the so-called wallflower. It is hard to understand what is truly going on in this video – which highlights the true helplessness and chaos felt by the band members themselves. Music journalist Tris McCall further commentates on this newly released single when he writes that “the absence of midrange guitar opens space for Ackermann’s vocals, and allows him the sort of expressive latitude uncommon in noise-rock.” A beacon of long-lasting light within this genre, A Place to Bury Strangers elongates the success of their career as they release yet another song that envelops its listeners with a sense of discomforting nostalgia and reliability as they depict emotions that most people know but don’t necessarily want to remember. A Place to Bury Strangers once again lets listeners know that they are not alone in their feelings.

A limited-edition special 2-LP of the album will be released alongside the physical 2-CD and digital releases on October 21st. The tracklist for 2-CD Deluxe Edition can be found below.

Tracklist (2-CD Deluxe Edition):

Disc 1

1. It is Nothing

2. In Your Heart

3. Lost Feeling

4. Deadbeat

5. Keep Sipping Away

6. Ego Death

7. Smile When You Smile

8. Everything Always Goes Wrong

9. Exploding Head

10. I Lived My Life to Stand in the Shadow of Your Heart

Disc 2

1. Hit The Ground

2. Girlfriend

3. It’s A Fast Driving Rave Up With A Place To Bury Strangers

4. Alive

5. I Lived My Life to Stand in the Shadow of Your Heart (demo)*

6. Don’t Save Your Love

7. Take It All*

8. The Light (Love and Rockets cover)

9. Tried To Hide (The 13th Floor Elevators cover)

10. Suffragette City (David Bowie cover)

Check out an album review of A Place to Bury Strangers’ past album See Through You here.

Listen to another one of A Place to Bury Strangers’ newest songs “My Head is Bleeding” here.