A Place To Bury Strangers Unveil Dynamic New Song And Video “My Head Is Bleeding”

Photo Credit by Raymond Flotat

Noise rock band A Place To Bury Strangers share the video for their new single, “My Head Is Bleeding,” from their upcoming album, See Through You.

The video is as stark and fierce as the track and features shifting dark visuals of the band playing juxtaposed with a woman driving, seemingly searching for something. The all-encompassing feeling of unease and angst is palpable, striking, and fitting for the song.

Post-punk revivalists A Place To Bury Strangers have always been a band unafraid to experiment and push boundaries with hot-blooded guitar and synth-driven anthems. See Through You is shaping up to be their most ambitious album yet, and has already received enormous critical acclaim.

The band is known for its live shows which are loud, intense, and chaotic, and See Through You is no exception. The upcoming album is sure to be one of the most talked-about albums of the year for those who crave something visceral and new.

In “My Head is Bleeding,” Oliver Ackermann, the lead vocalist, extends a desperate plea for sanity to whichever metaphysical entity might be listening. “This song is about internally begging to a God when you might not necessarily believe in one,” says Ackermann. “It’s that moment where there’s just a sliver of hope that anything in your head might connect you with the Universe and actually make a change.” Ackermann explained.

A Place To Bury Strangers is known for their 80s-esque post-punk sound. The band has been together since 2003 and has released six studio albums. Check out MXDWN’s album review of See Through You here.

The vinyl edition of the album is out today via Dedstrange. You can listen to “My Head is Bleeding” below.

A Place To Bury Strangers Tour Dates:

Fri. March 11 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos &

Sat. March 12 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum &

Sun. March 13 – Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club &

Mon. March 14 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert &

Wed. March 16 – Bucharest, RO @ Control Club ^

Thu. March 17 – Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5 ^

Fri. March 18 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball ^

Sat. March 19 – Athens, GR @ Temple ^

Mon. March 21 – Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall ^

Tue. March 22 – Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore ^

Thu. March 24 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara ^

Fri. March 25 – Bologna, IT @ Cinema Perla ^

Sat. March 26 – Rome, IT @ Largo ^

Sun. March 27 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club ^

Tue. March 29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F ^

Wed. March 30 – Munich, DE @ Backstage ^

Thu. March 31 – Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Memoir

Fri. April 1 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo *

Sat. April 2 – London, UK @ Lafayette *

Mon. April 4 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka *

Tue. April 5 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22 *

Wed. April 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *

Thu. April 7 – Groningen, NL @ Vera *

Sat. April 9 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7 *

Sun. April 10 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

Mon. April 11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

Tue. April 12 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44 *

Wed. April 13 – Cologne, DE @ MTC *

Mon. May 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s %

Wed. May 11 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room %

Thu. May 12 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 %

Sat. May 14 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access

Mon. May 16 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

Tue. May 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Wed. May 18 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Fri. May 20 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Sun. May 22 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

Mon. May 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater %

Tue. May 24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. May 26 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Fri. May 27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Sat. May 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %

Sun. May 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club %

Tue. May 31 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %

Thu. June 2 – Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace %

Fri. June 3 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB %

Mon. June 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

Tue. June 7 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd %