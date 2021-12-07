A Place To Bury Strangers Unveil Energetic New Song And Video “Hold On Tight”

Home News Aly Rowell December 7th, 2021 - 1:12 PM

Pop-punk band A Place to Bury Strangers released a new song with an accompanying video, “Hold On Tight”.

This comes weeks after the band announced a new album in the works, scheduled to release February 2022. Their single, “Let’s See Each Other”, was dropped in mid-November. The band also announced a winter tour in early 2022 to commemorate the album release.

The new music video, released yesterday, features the joys and the pains of a relationship, with lead singer Oliver Ackerman dead-panning the camera in the midst of the chaos. The vintage hues, coupled with simple, industrial settings, paired well with the increasing high-energy melodies of the song. At the video’s zenith, in the midst of the couple’s quarrel, the band emerges from the shadows to join in the chaos. In a statement, the band describes the song as a reflection. “When the getting’s good, I hold on tight. Sometimes I forget to enjoy where I am and the people around me. It is critical to be thankful and enjoy existence and have fun. Having a bad night? Reflect and kick yourself into gear.”

A Place To Bury Stranger have been delighting and astonishing audiences for close to two decades, combining post-punk, noise-rock, shoegaze, psychedelia, and avant-garde music in startling and unexpected ways. See Through You is an explosive journey which explores the listener’s limits of mind-bending madness while simultaneously offering the catchiest batch of songs in the band’s discography.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat