Victoria Monet’s Two-Year-Old Daughter Makes Grammy History As Youngest Nominee

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 10th, 2023 - 4:58 PM

According to Stereogum, Hazel Monét, daughter of Victoria Monet is only two years old and has been nominated in the category of Best Traditional R&B Performance at the Grammys. As reported by Billboard, she has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest nominee in Grammy history.

Hazel’s mother, Victoria Monét, is a renowned artist in the realm of pop and R&B, known for her exceptional songwriting skills that have birthed numerous chart-topping hits. Victoria’s remarkable album, Jaguar II, left a lasting impression on many, capturing the attention of both critics and the esteemed Grammy voters. This year, Victoria’s extraordinary talent earned her an impressive count of seven nominations. In contrast, Hazel’s achievements led to a solitary nomination.

Victoria Monét’s track “Hollywood” has been nominated for an award. The song is said to feature Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét. Despite being significantly older, Philip Bailey, a longtime Earth, Wind & Fire singer, contributes a lot of vocals to the track. However, Hazel’s role is limited to babbling and laughing at the end. Nonetheless, her presence adds an undeniable cuteness factor to the song, making her nomination well-deserved.