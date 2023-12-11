Roots Picnic Announce 2024 L.A. Lineup Featuring The Roots, Common, The Pharcyde & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to variety.com, today the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announces an addition to the Hollywood Bowl 2024 season. For the first time ever, the Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life will make its debut on the West Coast at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, June 29. Produced in cooperation with Live Nation Urban, the momentous event will see The Roots invite their musical heroes and peers, with Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep, and more celebrating five tremendous decades of hip hop.

Tickets for Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life will go on sale Thursday, December 14, at 10 a.m. PT by visiting hollywoodbowl.com. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season will be available online or by phone at 323 850 2000.

In the following statement The Roots‘s Questlove shares his thoughts about next year’sRoots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life: “The first time we played Hollywood Bowl was way back in 2011, and there was nothing like it.We came back to headline in 2019, and we’ve been talking about doing something there since. This idea for Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life came up, and we knew there was no better spot.”

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world and with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 where plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles and to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances.

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil’s offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs asYOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.)