Roger Waters’ Publishing Deal With BMG Reportedly Ending After Israel Comments

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2024 - 12:37 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, Roger Waters‘s opposition toward Israel has received backlash from former bandmate David Gilmour and others, who have argued that Waters’s view points into alleged antisemitism. And now, Waters’s stances have reportedly scared off potential buyers for Pink Floyd’s catalog, resulting in Waters losing a publishing deal.

According to Variety, BMG is preparing to sever its relationship with the former Pink Floyd member and the report points out that in an interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald two months ago, Waters spoke of being “fired” by BMG. Source close to BMG said the company’s new CEO Thomas Coesfeld, who nixed BMG’s release of Waters’ re-recorded The Dark Side Of The Moon this past year, personally made the decision to part ways with Waters.