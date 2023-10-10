mxdwn Music

Menu

Fans Reportedly Walk Out Of Show After Roger Waters Allegedly Tells Crowd To “Fuck Off”

October 10th, 2023 - 12:56 PM

Fans Reportedly Walk Out Of Show After Roger Waters Allegedly Tells Crowd To “Fuck Off”
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to loudwire.com, artist Roger Waters performed his first show since June on October 8 and the show was the singer’s first performance since the October 6 release of his album The Dark Side of the Moon Redux

Waters‘s whole show has allegedly received a lot of criticism when the musician allegedly told the crowd to “fuck off,” which allegedly caused some fans to leave the venue. The show took place at the London Palladium and according to multiple reports, Waters allegedly intended to premiere his new version of The Dark Side of the Moon.

The  Daily Mail has reported that Waters allegedly spent about an hour reading excerpts from his unpublished memoir Dark Side of the Moon: Memoirs of a Lanky Prick on his laptop while sitting at a desk onstage. One of the stories the artist allegedly read was about a duck named Donald. Allegedly the story went on for around 20 minutes.

“Another began promisingly as a memory of [Pink] Floyd’s original leader, Syd Barrett, but revealed nothing more than that Barrett wrote a lot of songs and had an innocent air about him,” The Times writer Will Hodgkinson said in a review of the show.

Also Men’s Journal mentioned that Waters allegedly yelled at the audience to allegedly “fuck off” when they became frustrated with the performance and  began exiting the venue.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna
Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.