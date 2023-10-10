Fans Reportedly Walk Out Of Show After Roger Waters Allegedly Tells Crowd To “Fuck Off”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2023 - 12:56 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to loudwire.com, artist Roger Waters performed his first show since June on October 8 and the show was the singer’s first performance since the October 6 release of his album The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.

Waters‘s whole show has allegedly received a lot of criticism when the musician allegedly told the crowd to “fuck off,” which allegedly caused some fans to leave the venue. The show took place at the London Palladium and according to multiple reports, Waters allegedly intended to premiere his new version of The Dark Side of the Moon.

The Daily Mail has reported that Waters allegedly spent about an hour reading excerpts from his unpublished memoir Dark Side of the Moon: Memoirs of a Lanky Prick on his laptop while sitting at a desk onstage. One of the stories the artist allegedly read was about a duck named Donald. Allegedly the story went on for around 20 minutes.