Over 250 Dead After Attack On Israeli Music Festival, U2 Dedicates “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” To Victims

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 12:00 PM

According to consequence.net, over the weekend Hamas militants did a surprise attack on Israel by killing and capturing hundreds in multiple areas outside the Gaza Strip. One location was at a music festival near the Gaza border where at least 250 bodies were recovered at the site of the festival as of October 8.

The attack happened during the final hours of Tribe of Nova, which is a marathon trance music festival and around 6:00 a.m. local time, Hamas militants paraglided into the crowd. While other people were trying to flee from the venue, other militants arrived on foot and started shooting at cars and taking many multiple people hostage.

Hamas soldiers paraglided into a rave while everyone stands by wondering what is happening, moments before they open fire.

More than 260 bodies found at the music festival after Hamas attack.

Israel has not released an official toll but its media said at least 700 people were… pic.twitter.com/GKSSs61CmV — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) October 8, 2023

Arad Fructher, an Israeli intelligence officer who attended the festival, recalled hiding for over two hours in a grove of banana plants after fleeing the Nova grounds before eventually being rescued.

One of Fructher’s friends was shot during the attacks but managed to make it to the hospital. But Fructher did mention he still does not know the whereabouts of his other friends who attended the festival.

Israeli media told The Associated Press that at least 700 people were killed and 1,500 in total were wounded in attack, which took place on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

In response to the surprise invasion, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel to be at war with the group, which has been in charge of the Gaza Strip since 2007. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 232 people in the Gaza Strip were killed and 1,700 were wounded in retaliatory Israeli strikes.

In memory of the countless young people tragically murdered by Hamas terrorists, let the world know. This music festival was a symbol of love and freedom until it was disrupted by Hamas infiltrators in Israel, taking hundreds of innocent lives. pic.twitter.com/hw7SM88kxA — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) October 8, 2023

Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, told Al-Jazeera TV, “We are ready to do whatever is necessary for the dignity and freedom of our people.”

In response to the tragedy in Israel, rock band U2 have dedicated their song “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” to the lives that were lost at the Tribe of Nova music festival.

During the band’s performance on October 8, lead singer Bono addressed the audience with the following statement: “In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence. But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us. And those beautiful kids at that music festival.”

In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence… But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us… and those… pic.twitter.com/S1zfCMNtzz — U2 (@U2) October 9, 2023

Also during the performance of “Pride (In The Name Of Love),” Bono changed the lyrics: “Early morning, October 7/ As the sun is rising in the desert sky/ Stars of David, they took your life/ But they could not take your pride.”