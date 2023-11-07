Roger Waters Says Hamas Attack Was “Totally Thrown Out Of All Proportion’

Home News James Reed November 7th, 2023 - 8:48 PM

Roger Waters suggested that he’s not going to rule out the possibility that Hamas attack on Oct. 7 on Israel might have been a “false flag operation” during an interview with Glenn Greenwald. The Pink Floyd Co-founder has been accused of antisemitism after claiming Hamas’s bombing was “thrown out of all proportion”.

During the conversation, Waters discussed the attack, where Hamas militants killed more than 1,4000 people, many unarmed civilians, and took hundreds of hostages. His initial reaction to Oct. 7 was “let’s wait and see what happened,” and that his second was: “How the hell did the Israelis not know this was going to happen? And I’m still a little it down that rabbit hole.”

When asked whether the attack was justified, Mr Waters said: “We don’t know what they did do. Was it justified for them to resist the occupation? Yeah. They’re absolutely legally and morally bound to resist the occupation since 1967”.

Questioned on the targeting of Israeli civilians, Mr Waters said: “Of course I don’t condone that, but the thing was totally thrown out of all proportion by the Israelis making up stories about beheading babies. What we do know is, whether it was a false flag operation or not … and whatever story we’re going to get to…it’s always hard to tell what actually happened”.

A spokesman for Campaign Against Antisemitism, where in September released a documentary on Mr. Waters and allegations of anti-Semitism told The Telegraph: “Surprise surprise. Roger Waters casts doubt on the Hamas massacre of Jews. This is the same man who, as we revealed in our recent documentary, wanted to emblazon ‘dirty k–e’ on a pig, referred to ‘Jew food’, called his agent a ‘f—–g Jew’ and did an impression of a Holocaust victim,” the spokesman said.

“When it comes to Jews, there is no low to which Mr. Waters will not sink. Decent people recognize his type.”

In May, Mr Waters appeared on stage in Berlin wearing an outfit that closely resembled a Nazi uniform.

The musician, a pro-Palestinian activist, has insisted he is not an anti-Semite and said the performance was “quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice and bigotry in all its forms”. Waters has previously floated an inflatable pig emblazoned with the Star of David at his concerts.