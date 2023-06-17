Tarja Turunen Shares Cover Of Linkin Park’s “Numb” From Upcoming ‘Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church’

Home News Diana Bello June 17th, 2023 - 4:52 PM

Tarja Turunen has released just released the cover she made and performed live at, covering a song from Linkin Park which is “Numb”. Turunen is part of the Finnish symphonic band Nightwish for the band for nine years, and with that band they have gained recognition as well as awards, collecting gold and platinum record awards. As well as the song’s heavy metal classics that are sung by her favorite artists such as In Flames, Metallica, Joe Satirani, and Slipknot. Her covers which she gives it her own style, and unique arrangements that do differ from the original piece of music. She ended up singing live at Wacken church, singing “Numb” and other songs from her favorite artist that really showed her beautiful vocals.

Her cover of “Numb” is unique in itself for how different it sounds from other covers, Turunen showing her operative prowess, and beautiful vocals that must be made those present have goosebumps on their arms. A masterpiece of a cover she did that brings something new and special, a song that comes to explore emotional isolation, struggle with one identity, and frustration. These themes that she shows through her vocals and the emotion she pours into her singing.