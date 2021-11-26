Mike Shinoda Of Linkin Park Teases New Track And NFT Art “Ziggurats”

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 26th, 2021 - 11:35 AM

Mike Shinoda, the co-founder and multi-instrumentalist for Linkin Park, has teased a new track called “Ziggurats” that is set to release on December 3. The forthcoming track is part of an art NFT and music release.

In an Instagram post Shinoda stated that “The NFT images are in ‘profile pic’ style. When you mint an NFT, you get a randomly generated character as your ‘album cover.’” While the NFTs will share the same vocals, there will be 5,000 unique NFTs with different music and different art.

Check out a snippet of the song and see the full Instagram post regarding the NFT release below:

Earlier this year, Shinoda and Matt Heafy of Trivium teamed up in their single entitled “In Defiance.” Back in March, Shinoda released a music video for his track “Happy Endings” which featured Iann Dior and UPSAHL.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis