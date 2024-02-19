Eddie Vedder & Post Malone Team Up For Live Performance Of Pearl Jam’s “Better Man”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 2:37 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to loudwire.com, on February 16 artists Eddie Vedder and Post Malone took the stage to perform a cover of Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” and Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” Both musicians made appearances at the Reportin’ for Duty benefit concert in Shelbyville, Tennessee, which took place at Humble Baron at the Nearest Green Whiskey Distillery.’

The event was launched in memory of the comedian Leslie Jordan, who helped raise money for EB Research Partnership (EBRP), which is a organization co-founded by Vedder and his wife, Jill, that funds research into the treatment and cure of Epidermolysis Bullosa.For those who may not know, Epidermolysis Bullosa is a painful disease that affects the skin.

Malone has previously covered Pearl Jam back in 2022, where he sang “Better Man” while appearing on The Howard Stern Show. The artist explained at the time that he was introduced to the song by his brother, who served in the Marines. “He’s just a beautiful man.” said Malone.