Post Malone Covers Sublime’s “What I Got” & The Proclaimers “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”

Home News Savanna Henderson November 21st, 2023 - 4:24 PM

Post Malone surprised fans with an impromptu performance at Danny Doolan’s Irish Pub in Auckland, New Zealand. The rapper took the stage and performed covers of Sublime’s “What I Got” and the Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

Malone’s impromptu performance was well-received by the bar crowd, who cheered him on throughout the set. The rapper’s smooth vocals and laid-back delivery were a perfect match for the classic songs.

Malone’s cover of “What I Got” was particularly notable, as he put his own unique spin on the song. He slowed down the tempo and added a touch of country twang, making the song his own.

Malone’s cover of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” was also a crowd-pleaser. The rapper brought the energy level up with his enthusiastic performance, and the crowd sang along to every word.

This isn’t the first time Malone has covered a song by another artist. In the past, he has performed covers of songs by Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Oasis.

Malone is currently on the Oceania leg of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour. He is set to perform in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan before wrapping up the tour in North America in early 2024.

Malone’s surprise performance in Auckland was a treat for fans, and it showed that he is a versatile artist who is not afraid to take risks. His covers of Sublime and The Proclaimers were both well-received, and they proved that he is a talented musician who can connect with audiences on a variety of levels.

Previous Articles About Post Malone here.