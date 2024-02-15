Metz Announce New Album Up On Gravity Hill For April 2024 Release, Share Two New Singles “99” & “Entwined Street Light Buzz”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 15th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On April 12, Metz will release Up On Gravity Hill, which is their first album in 4 years, on Sub Pop. The album was engineered by Seth Manchester and features guest performances from Amber Webber of Black Mountain and composer/string arranger Owen Pallett. Up On Gravity Hill finds the band continuing to bend the raw power of rock music to its most delicate, intricate ends.

Delivering a deep, detailed and unyieldingly personal collection of songs that are fused together to form not only Metz’s most powerful record to date but also their most beautiful. In light of the album release, Metz has shared the two new contrasting singles “99” and the charging and “Entwined (Street Light Buzz)”, which offers offers a dreamier guitar sheen that has never been utilized by the Canadian trio.

While speaking about the songs, Metz frontman Alex Edkins says: “These two songs couldn’t be more stylistically and thematically dissimilar. ‘Entwined (Street Light Buzz)’ is a song about the deep connection humans can foster with one another and how we carry people with us forever, even after death. ‘99’ is about the scourge of corporate greed and bottom-line thinking that runs rampant in modern society. Anything for a buck is the message being sent to younger generations.”

Up On Gravity Hill Tracklist

1. No Reservation / Love Comes Crashing

2. Glass Eye

3. Entwined (Street Light Buzz)

4. 99

5. Superior Mirage

6. Wound Tight

7. Never Still Again

8. Light Your Way Home