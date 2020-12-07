Metz Share Eerie New Music Video For Single “Framed by the Comet’s Tail”

Home News Krista Marple December 7th, 2020 - 8:04 AM

Canadian punk-rock and Metz have released a new music video for their single “Framed by the Comet’s Tail,” which was featured on their most recent album Atlas Vending. Metz formed in 2008 in Ottawa and consists of vocalist Alex Edkins, drummer Hayden Menzies and bassist Chris Slorach.

The music video for their track fits their punk-rock aesthetic. It’s eerie, abstract, subliminal and entirely in black and white. It begins by showing various images that seem to have no meaning between them. One image after the next shows an object, place or scenery with no text to understand the connection. The entire video gives off a chaotic and mysterious vibe.

“Framed by the Comet’s Tail” has the stereotypical punk sound to it. Elongated guitar notes, scratchy vocals and heavy drums make up the hard hitting punk tune. Throughout the song there is a large focus on the instrumental side that makes it incredibly catchy. The loud, edgy vocals that accompany it really tie in the punk-rock sound that Metz is known to achieve.

Metz released their recent album Atlas Vending on October 9 via Sub Pop. The group announced the release back in July with a single release alongside of it. “A Boat to Drown In” was then released with a music video to accompany it. The “A Boat to Drown In” music video, as well as many other music videos from Metz, had a very similar confusing, mysterious and disturbing aura.

In late September, the Canadian band also released a music video for their song “Blind Youth Industrial Park,” which also left an unsettling feeling for viewers. The hard hitting song was accompanied by a post-apocalyptic inspired music video, which has become especially eerie for some after how this past year has gone.

“I started thinking of the feeling of war or samurai films, beautiful but dark and violent, but then I had this idea to work a more unique world…I started to think of a more futuristic setting — more unusual and dream-like with the story set on a distant planet where there is future technology and some kind of alien magic,” said Dylan Pharazyn, director of the “Blind Youth Industrial Park” music video, in a statement.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister