Preoccupations and Metz Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Krista Marple June 15th, 2021 - 7:37 PM

Preoccupations and Metz have announced their forthcoming tour that is set to take place this coming fall. The North American tour will kick off mid-November in Phoenix. The coast-to-coast tour comes not long after Metz’s newest album Atlas Vending, which was released in October of 2020.

“We cannot wait to share [2020 album] Atlas Vending with you and to reconnect with musical friends and family worldwide,” stated Metz according to Brooklyn Vegan.

Preoccupations and Metz will perform all shows on the together except for the stop in Toronto on December 4 where only Preoccupations will play and both stops on December 17 and 18 where only Metz will play. Throughout the North American tour, there will be 23 stops.

Together, they will play shows at The Starlite Room in Edmonton, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit, Brighton Music Hall in Boston, The Foundry at The Fillmore in Philadelphia and more. Preoccupations and Metz will make their final stop together in Chicago on December 15 before Metz goes on to perform their two solo shows in Toronto.

Following this tour, Metz is currently scheduled to take on the United Kingdom and parts of Europe with Psychic Graveyard. Their tour will kick off on April 1 of 2021 in Leicester, UK. Together, they will make 31 stops, which will push the tour through early May where the final stop will be made in Cologne, DE.

Preoccupations’ Mike Wallace recently teamed up with Greg Ahee of Protomartyr and Frank Sinatra’s granddaughter, Aj Lambert, to create their project Bloodslide. Their newest single “Trap Door” was released at the end of April. Bloodslide only formed in March of this year, but already announced that they plan to release their debut album this July. Protomartyr and Preoccupations have been known to collaborate with one another in past years so the creation of Bloodslide didn’t come as a surprise to most.

Preoccupations and Metz North America Tour Dates:

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

11/20 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

11/22 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/23 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile – Showroom

11/24 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore

11/26 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

11/27 – Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar & Stage

11/29 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Park Theatre

11/30 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

12/02 – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room – Colectivo

12/03 – Detroit, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art

12/06 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

12/07 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Hall

12/10 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at the Fillmore

12/13 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

12/14 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

12/15 – Chicago, IL – Metro

12/17 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace (Metz only)

12/18 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace (Metz only)

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister