Porno For Pyros Kick Off Farewell Tour By Live Debuting “Little Me” & Covering Jimi Hendrix’s “Hey Gypsy Boy”

February 14th, 2024

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Porno for Pyros kicked off their farewell tour in Santa Ana, CA on Monday night (2/13) with a show at The Observatory Orange County. The band played their two LPs, 1993’s self-titled and 1996’s Good God’s Urge and their two new singles, “Agua” and “Little Me” (which they played for the first time) Their encore included a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Hey Gypsy Boy.”Check out some fan footage and the full setlist below.

The tour continues tomorrow in San Diego with additional stops at The Belasco in Los Angeles on February 18, Chicago on February 26, Toronto on February 29 and Boston on March 5. The tour will conclude on March 10 in Montclair, NJ. Tickets for the remaining shows are on sale now.

Perry Farrell shared his excitement for the launch stating, “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

Last year, the band also released the track “Pete’s Dad” in honor of guitarist Peter DiStefano’s father, who survived cancer against the odds. “Best friends are people of action. When Porno for Pyros created this song, that’s when I knew this band of men were my best friends.”

Porno for Pyros features Farrell, DiStefano, Mike Watt on bass, which marks his first time playing with the band since 2022 and Stephen Perkins on drums.

PORNO FOR PYROS SETLIST @ THE OBSERVATORY, 2/13/2024

Meija

Wishing Well

Sadness

Agua

Tahitian Moon

Porpoise Head

Porno for Pyros

Pets

Good God’s://Urge!

Blood Rag

Little Me

Orgasm

100 Ways

Cursed Female

Cursed Male

Encore:

Hey Gypsy Boy (Jimi Hendrix cover)

Bad Shit