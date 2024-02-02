Porno For Pyros Release New Catchy Single, “Little Me”

Home News Brent Bassig February 2nd, 2024 - 8:48 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today, Porno For Pyros released their new single, “Little Me”. Their new single that the band released, is one of many upcoming projects ahead of the band’s Horns, Thorns en Halos Farewell Tour. Porno For Pyros new song is energetic, which brings the group’s roots and ties to Los Angeles while also putting out some funky tunes in its songs.

The band consists of members Farrell, DiStefano and Stephen Perkins. The band’s latest song, “Little Me” follows the group’s latest release of “Agua”. Both of these songs will be on the band’s upcoming EP, which is set to be released sometime this year as the group heads out on tour.

The lyrics of the new song from Porno For Pyros where it mentions ‘She said she had a little me”, has a really groovy guitar riff and bass line. The song “Little Me” gives off some 90’s vibe in which reminded band member Perry Farrell how he had a girlfriend at that time and thought she was pregnant.

With the release of the new song “Little Me” from Porno For Pyros, the group is scheduled to go out on tour later this month, starting on Feb. 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. Porno For Pyros is set to embark on a 15-city tour across North America in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and New York and more, before wrapping it up at Montclair New Jersey on March 10.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-_QPpus3erw?si=z5RPWMKeE5wf8Ofd&controls=0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>