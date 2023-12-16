Porno For Pyros Share Meaningful New Single “Pete’s Dad”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 16th, 2023 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Porno for Pyros has shown the love they have for their fans as well as each other in the most heart-touching, meaningful and creative way. The band granted their fans an early holiday gift with the release of their new single, “Pete’s Dad.” The song is not only a magical listen that is a symbolism of the love and gratitude they have for their fans, but the lyrics of the single also reveal something much more significant.

The song is calm yet upbeat eliciting positive emotions from listeners. The mix of different instruments accompanied by the angelic vocals of the band members create a satisfying and cheerful atmosphere. The song is very soothing yet exciting when the listener notes the repeating lyrics throughout the song such as, “Pete’s dad doesn’t have cancer anymore” and “it was a miracle.” In reality, the lyrics of the song and the soothing and cheerful melody is an intentional strategy for the band to convey a specific message.

More specifically, Spin mentions how the track is dedicated to guitarist Peter DiStefano’s father, who survived cancer against the odds. The single is a vehicle in celebrating the recovery of the guitarist’s dad at the same time that it shows the love, loyalty and support that the band members have for each other. For instance, Spin news details DiStefano’s response to the song in which he admits that his band mates are his best friends who are undoubtedly wishing him well and happy for his triumph.

In his statement, the guitarist comments, “Best friends are people of action. When Porno for Pyros created this song, that’s when I knew these band of men were my best friends,” Evidently, the success the band has had together could also correlate back to their authentic love and loyalty for one another, that translates perfectly into the art of music.

