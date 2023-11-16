Porno For Pyros Share First New Song In 26 Years “Agua”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 16th, 2023 - 1:08 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band Porno For Pyros have released their first new song in 26 years called “Agua.” The song was originally written for the band’s second album, 1996’s Good God’s Urge but it went unrecorded at the time. And now “Agua” and some other newly-recorded, previously-unreleased songs will make up a new EP that will be released in 2024.

As a whole, “Agua”is a beautiful ditty by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with killer rock sounds while Perry Farrell serenades the ears with his harmonizing vocal tones. The music brings a strong beach vibe that cause some listeners to daydream about escape to their own paradise. “Agua” proves how Porno for Pyros still enjoy performing music as a band.

In the following statement lead singer Farrell shares his thought about Porno For Pyros creating music again: “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

The singer adds: “The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean. “The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right. You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford