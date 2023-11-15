Porno For Pyros Announce Farewell Winter 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott November 15th, 2023 - 5:44 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Los Angeles-based alt-rock band, Porno For Pyros, announced they will embark on their farewell tour in 2024. After a 26-year touring hiatus, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano kick off the 16-city tour, produced by Live Nation, on February 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, MA New York and more before wrapping up in Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont Theater on March 10. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10 AM local time. See the full itinerary below.

Perry Farrell shared his excitement for the launch stating, “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life”. Originally inspired by the band members’ close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the ‘90s, “Agua” reflects their contemporary environmental concerns. The single is part of a forthcoming self-released EP set to drop in 2024 ahead of the band’s touring run.

The band will release their first new song in 26 years called “Agua” which will be released on November 16. The song will be featured on their forthcoming EP, which will be released in February.

Last year, the band’s original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold-out show at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Since then, they have performed at Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza.

PORNO FOR PYROS – HORNS, THORNS EN HALOS FAREWELL TOUR DATES:

02/13/24 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

02/15/24 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

02/17/24 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

02/18/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

02/21/24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

02/22/24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

02/24/24 –- Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre

02/26/24 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

02/27/24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

02/29/24 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

03/02/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

03/03/24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/05/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/07/24 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

03/08/24 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

03/10/24 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

