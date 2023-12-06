Idles Shares New Dynamic New Single “Grace”

Home News Roy Lott December 6th, 2023 - 5:30 PM

In anticipation of their forthcoming record Tangk, Idles has shared the new single “Grace”.

“The song came from nowhere and everything. It was a breath and a call to be held,” says Joe Talbot, “The only words or singing that came from our sessions with Nigel and I needed it, truly. All is love.” “Grace” is a relatively slow burner by Idles’ standards, as it takes the time to amplify the tension before detonating with a life-affirming crescendo. “No god, no king, I said love is the thing,” sings Talbot, delivering Idles’ new manifesto of love triumphing over nihilism with arguably his most soulful (yet still slightly menacing) vocal to date. Check out the new tune below.

“Grace” follows the previously released single “Dancer,” which features guest backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang. The band recently announced a 2024 North American tour, which kicks off in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum on May 3. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 8 via the band’s website.

The new record is noted to be the band’s most ambitious and striking record yet. “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love,” said Talbot about the LP. It follows their 2021 album Crawler.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin